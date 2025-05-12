Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 4,127 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $10,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.
Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $178.73 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.79 and a 1 year high of $180.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.93. The company has a market capitalization of $102.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12.
Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on ICE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.93.
Insider Activity
In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 17,104 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.62, for a total transaction of $2,849,868.48. Following the sale, the president now owns 155,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,855,091.88. The trade was a 9.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $418,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,876. This represents a 10.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,368 shares of company stock worth $7,077,789 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Intercontinental Exchange
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.
