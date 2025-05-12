Cetera Investment Advisers Has $8.64 Million Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,701 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF worth $8,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 5,658.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Price Performance

BATS BBCA opened at $75.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.31. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $62.71 and a 52-week high of $75.62.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.