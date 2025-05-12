Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,040 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 26,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 154,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 12,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,686,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,173,000 after acquiring an additional 138,344 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $64.97 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $54.98 and a twelve month high of $65.52. The firm has a market cap of $86.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.28 and a 200 day moving average of $61.51.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.1909 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

