Centiva Capital LP Buys 3,115 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,873,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673,619 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,594,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,381,000 after purchasing an additional 47,439 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,046 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,010,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,348,000 after purchasing an additional 137,231 shares in the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BTI opened at $41.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.87. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $44.78.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.7491 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.57%.

BTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

