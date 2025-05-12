Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 83,120 Shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 290,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,120 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $9,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 46,110 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,258,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Up 6.4%

Shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $32.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $509.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.51 and a 200 day moving average of $32.00. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $36.16.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

