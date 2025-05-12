Centiva Capital LP Takes Position in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Couchbase in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Couchbase in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Couchbase in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BASE shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Couchbase from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Couchbase from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.41.

Couchbase Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of BASE opened at $17.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.76. Couchbase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $28.67. The company has a market cap of $958.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.22). Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 57.22% and a negative net margin of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $54.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Couchbase news, SVP Huw Owen sold 15,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $245,923.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,599,395.57. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

