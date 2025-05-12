Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 15,669 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,518 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 15,669 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of BP by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 940,786 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,810,000 after acquiring an additional 38,759 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BP by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,002 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BP shares. UBS Group downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BP from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.73.

BP Stock Performance

BP stock opened at $29.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.60. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $38.16. The firm has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.17, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). BP had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $46.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

BP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -413.04%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

