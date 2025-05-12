Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 1,611,744 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,003,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,611,744 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $359,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APG. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in APi Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in APi Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in APi Group by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in APi Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in APi Group by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of APi Group stock opened at $44.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.10. APi Group Co. has a 52-week low of $30.76 and a 52-week high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of APi Group from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of APi Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of APi Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of APi Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

Insider Activity at APi Group

In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 50,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $1,898,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,046,203 shares in the company, valued at $39,724,327.91. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $6,408,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,612,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,748,997.44. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

