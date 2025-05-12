JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd Decreases Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd cut its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,640 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 619.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOLD opened at $18.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.79. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $21.35. The company has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the gold and copper producer to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 30.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOLD shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of Barrick Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.05.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

