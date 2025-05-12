Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 766.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 99,025 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of MKS Instruments worth $11,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,494,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,451,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,019,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,789,000 after buying an additional 530,620 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 3,444.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 300,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after buying an additional 292,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $28,312,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity at MKS Instruments

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total transaction of $25,426.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,324.64. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $836,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,017 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,577.01. This trade represents a 11.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKS Instruments Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $80.14 on Monday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $147.40. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.48 and its 200 day moving average is $97.14.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.29. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $936.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MKSI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.