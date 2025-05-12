JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 64,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,659,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $306.84 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $211.54 and a one year high of $317.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.24 billion, a PE ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 0.17.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.