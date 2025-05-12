Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,366,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in Raymond James by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1,142.1% in the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $498,188.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,677,203.23. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RJF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Raymond James from $176.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Raymond James from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Raymond James from $198.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.82.

Raymond James Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of RJF opened at $145.51 on Monday. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $104.24 and a 12-month high of $174.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.33.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). Raymond James had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 19.25%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

