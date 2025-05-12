Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Shares Acquired by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 5,923.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,547 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Chord Energy worth $12,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,784,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 92,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHRD shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Chord Energy from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Williams Trading set a $155.00 price objective on Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $139.00 price objective on Chord Energy and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chord Energy from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chord Energy from $166.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.08.

NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $93.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.60 and a 200-day moving average of $112.48. Chord Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $79.83 and a 1 year high of $188.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.44. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

