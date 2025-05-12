42,579 Shares in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Acquired by JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 42,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vicus Capital grew its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IGIB opened at $51.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.99. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.52 and a one year high of $54.10.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.2025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. This is a positive change from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

