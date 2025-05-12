Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,677 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $5,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD opened at $16.41 on Monday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $18.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a $0.1598 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

