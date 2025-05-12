Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 26,658 Shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,658 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF were worth $9,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,476,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,630,000 after purchasing an additional 29,490,329 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,692,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,609,000 after acquiring an additional 256,326 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 881,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,899,000 after acquiring an additional 62,220 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 834,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,079,000 after acquiring an additional 56,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 616,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,033,000 after acquiring an additional 56,228 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ JGLO opened at $59.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.64. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.02. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $51.78 and a 52-week high of $64.10.

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets.

