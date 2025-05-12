Centiva Capital LP Takes Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LZB. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 321.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 311,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,575,000 after buying an additional 237,578 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,786,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 338.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 163,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 126,371 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 347,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 95,812 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,719,000 after purchasing an additional 84,180 shares in the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, KeyCorp upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

La-Z-Boy Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:LZB opened at $42.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.33. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.34 and a 12-month high of $48.31.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $521.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.47 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.92%. On average, research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

La-Z-Boy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

