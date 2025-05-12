Benjamin Edwards Inc. Raises Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLE. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 259.3% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $141.60 on Monday. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $113.27 and a 12 month high of $156.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.88.

Allegion Announces Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $941.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.53 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total value of $257,535.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,000.02. This represents a 16.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregg C. Sengstack bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.24 per share, with a total value of $1,001,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,920. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,224 shares of company stock worth $406,636 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALLE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.40.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

