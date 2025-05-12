Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 589 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $9,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $585,479,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,995,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,000,000 after buying an additional 2,024,640 shares during the last quarter. Appaloosa LP increased its position in Alibaba Group by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 11,843,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,004,181,000 after buying an additional 1,843,158 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Alibaba Group by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,147,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,308,000 after buying an additional 552,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Alibaba Group by 364.4% during the fourth quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 634,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,774,000 after buying an additional 497,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $125.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $299.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.28. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $148.43.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.19 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. Arete Research raised Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $118.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.36.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

