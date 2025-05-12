Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 4,307 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,950 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,307 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $9,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,235,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,009,077,000 after acquiring an additional 127,606 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $593,363,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,574,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,648 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,475,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,984,000 after purchasing an additional 72,161 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,375,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $471,899,000 after purchasing an additional 460,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Their comments are based on a broader research note on Homebuilders ahead of the industry’s start of the earnings season. The firm is projecting a 7% decline in U.S. new home sales and a 27% average decline in earnings due to lower consumer confidence as a result of heightened uncertainty about the future in terms of both income/job security and cost of living along with still-relatively high interest rates. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.15.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

NYSE:DHI opened at $122.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.44 and a 12 month high of $199.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.21.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.11%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

