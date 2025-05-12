Centiva Capital LP Cuts Stock Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Centiva Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 96.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470,447 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MGY. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,047.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Christopher G. Stavros bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $55,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 892,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,676,802.60. The trade was a 0.28% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $21.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $19.09 and a 12-month high of $29.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $350.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.83 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Magnolia Oil & Gas

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

