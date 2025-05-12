Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 31.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 312,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,933,000 after buying an additional 75,318 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 4.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $1,163,000. Finally, Tlwm raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.29.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE J opened at $122.78 on Monday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.23 and a twelve month high of $156.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.26%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Articles

