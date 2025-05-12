17,421 Shares in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wind Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Cellebrite DI by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. True Wind Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,861,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,386 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,621,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,988,000 after buying an additional 5,004,587 shares during the last quarter. Axon Enterprise Inc. bought a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,270,000. Voss Capital LP lifted its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 3,240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,377,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pertento Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 2,975,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,547,000 after buying an additional 626,373 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLBT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Cellebrite DI Price Performance

CLBT opened at $19.83 on Monday. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $26.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.25.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 70.54% and a positive return on equity of 58.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Cellebrite DI Profile

(Free Report)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.