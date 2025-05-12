Bank of America Corp DE Sells 34,703 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,297,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,703 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.01% of Commerce Bancshares worth $80,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBSH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $63.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.47 and a 200-day moving average of $64.32. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $49.97 and a one year high of $72.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $428.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.85 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.63%.

In other news, Director June Mcallister Fowler sold 1,618 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $98,244.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,175 shares in the company, valued at $192,786. This trade represents a 33.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

