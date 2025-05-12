Centiva Capital LP Sells 16,937 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Centiva Capital LP cut its holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,937 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP owned approximately 0.09% of AMC Networks worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in AMC Networks by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in AMC Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in AMC Networks by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMC Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AMC Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMCX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AMC Networks from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

AMC Networks Stock Performance

Shares of AMCX opened at $6.33 on Monday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $18.58. The stock has a market cap of $279.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.21). AMC Networks had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $555.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. AMC Networks’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 154,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $1,072,697.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,833 shares in the company, valued at $144,789.35. The trade was a 88.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

