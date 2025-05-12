Centiva Capital LP Trims Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Centiva Capital LP trimmed its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 60.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Royal Gold by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on RGLD shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,300 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $201,474.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,612.80. The trade was a 12.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $184.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.80. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $191.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.17 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 29.80%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

