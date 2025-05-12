Bank of America Corp DE Has $83.92 Million Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 63.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,420,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 938,036 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.15% of JD.com worth $83,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $93,562,000. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 285,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 61,020 shares in the last quarter. Alden Global Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Alden Global Capital LLC now owns 156,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 51,892 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 22,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in JD.com by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

JD.com Stock Down 0.8%

JD.com stock opened at $33.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.84 and its 200-day moving average is $37.98. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.13 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

JD.com Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th. This is a positive change from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. JD.com’s payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

