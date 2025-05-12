Bank of America Corp DE Has $80.47 Million Stock Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 527,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,036 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $80,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Barr sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $237,683.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 8,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.03, for a total value of $1,513,320.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,003,508.51. This represents a 23.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $159.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.05 and a 1-year high of $180.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.50 and its 200-day moving average is $158.29.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Articles

