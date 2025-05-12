Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Has $456,000 Stake in Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,790 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of Union Bankshares worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Union Bankshares by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Union Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UNB opened at $34.33 on Monday. Union Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $37.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.82 million, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.09.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $12.70 million during the quarter.

Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 26th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 73.47%.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

