Bokf Na Lowers Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Bokf Na trimmed its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 95.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,125 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Moderna were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in Moderna by 295.0% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 286.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Moderna by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRNA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.95.

Moderna Price Performance

MRNA opened at $24.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.34. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $170.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.92) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $108.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.35 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 110.04% and a negative return on equity of 28.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

