Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 7,638 Shares of Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,638 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norwood Financial were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Norwood Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Norwood Financial by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Norwood Financial by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Norwood Financial by 280.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Norwood Financial by 250.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWFL opened at $25.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.61. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.24 million, a P/E ratio of 2,572.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Norwood Financial ( NASDAQ:NWFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Norwood Financial had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norwood Financial Corp. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,377.78%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norwood Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.50 price target on shares of Norwood Financial in a report on Monday, April 21st.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

