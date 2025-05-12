Best Casino Stocks To Watch Now – May 9th

DraftKings, Flutter Entertainment, and Wynn Resorts are the three Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares in publicly traded companies whose primary business is operating casinos and other gambling venues, including land-based resorts and online gaming platforms. These equities tend to be sensitive to consumer discretionary spending, regulatory changes, and tourism trends, making them more volatile than some other sectors. Investors often view casino stocks as a play on leisure and entertainment demand, but should be mindful of legal and economic factors that can impact the industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.14. The stock had a trading volume of 16,327,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,765,412. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $28.69 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.27. The firm has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock traded down $2.13 on Friday, reaching $239.06. The stock had a trading volume of 560,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,345. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,086.64. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $174.03 and a 1 year high of $299.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.37.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Wynn Resorts stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.39. 1,117,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,480,893. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $107.81.

