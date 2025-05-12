11,095 Shares in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Bought by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Great Southern Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $640,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 9,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 41.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp Price Performance

GSBC stock opened at $56.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $650.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.51. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.57 and a 12-month high of $68.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.83.

Great Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Great Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GSBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.21. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $55.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSBC. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Great Southern Bancorp from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Great Southern Bancorp from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

