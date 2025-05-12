Best Insurance Stocks Worth Watching – May 10th

Tesla, UnitedHealth Group, Berkshire Hathaway, Toast, and Wells Fargo & Company are the five Insurance stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Insurance stocks are equity shares of companies whose core business is underwriting and selling insurance policies—ranging from life and health coverage to property and casualty protection. Investors in these stocks participate in the insurer’s profits, which derive from the premiums collected and investment income, net of claims payouts and operating expenses. Their performance is often influenced by factors like interest?rate movements, underwriting results and market volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Insurance stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $13.23 on Friday, hitting $298.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,028,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,148,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $167.41 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $258.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.64.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $4.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $380.72. 8,371,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,708,365. The stock has a market cap of $346.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $488.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $522.60. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $378.54 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $513.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,617,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,248,801. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $518.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $484.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $401.58 and a 52 week high of $542.07.

Toast (TOST)

Toast, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Toast stock traded up $4.20 on Friday, reaching $40.85. 23,998,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,808,853. Toast has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $44.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.81. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4,080.92, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.98.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,136,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,532,282. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $235.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.12.

