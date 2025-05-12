Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) Shares Sold by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Maui Land & Pineapple worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLP. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Maui Land & Pineapple during the fourth quarter worth about $1,648,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 296.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 8,090 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 374.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 20,793 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.55% of the company’s stock.
Maui Land & Pineapple Price Performance
NYSE:MLP opened at $14.85 on Monday. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $26.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.83. The company has a market capitalization of $293.18 million, a P/E ratio of -64.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
About Maui Land & Pineapple
Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.
