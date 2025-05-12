Algert Global LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Algert Global LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,976 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Premier Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Premier Financial by 804.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Premier Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Premier Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Premier Financial by 511.7% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the period. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Premier Financial Price Performance

PFC opened at $28.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Premier Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $29.64.

Premier Financial Profile

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.