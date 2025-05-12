Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 107,200 Shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Free Report) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,200 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Design Therapeutics were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Design Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Design Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Design Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Design Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Design Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGN opened at $3.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.95. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $7.77. The firm has a market cap of $198.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.77.

Design Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DSGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a biopharmaceutical company, researches, designs, develops, and commercializes small molecule therapeutic drugs for the treatment of genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its GeneTAC platform to design and develop therapeutic candidates for inherited diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansion.

