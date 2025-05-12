Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,997 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $9,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,393,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,019,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,837,000 after acquiring an additional 279,857 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,906,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,067,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,199,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,502,000 after acquiring an additional 117,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFG opened at $81.90 on Monday. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $53.03 and a 1-year high of $83.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -584.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.51.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.21. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $729.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 479.07%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

