Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1,075.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $132.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.84. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.80. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $119.83 and a 52 week high of $144.45.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.