Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 178,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,279 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ATI worth $9,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATI during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ATI by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ATI by 236.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ATI by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of ATI by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at ATI

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 50,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $3,409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 506,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,535,760.84. This trade represents a 8.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $71.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.01. ATI Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $75.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.03.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATI shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on ATI from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BTIG Research set a $90.00 target price on shares of ATI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of ATI in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of ATI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.14.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

