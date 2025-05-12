Gotham Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15,125 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $172.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $156.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.96. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $220.39.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. This trade represents a 35.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total transaction of $19,175,930.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,872,804.41. This represents a 19.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,065 shares of company stock worth $59,734,685 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.41.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

