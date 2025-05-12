Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $10,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,547,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,834,631,000 after buying an additional 2,957,604 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,003,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,598,551,000 after buying an additional 30,750 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,214,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,857,741,000 after buying an additional 554,480 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth $2,901,853,000. Finally, Freemont Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth $2,128,233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

LIN stock opened at $452.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $452.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $448.17. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $408.65 and a 12-month high of $487.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.03. Linde had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Argus upgraded shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.11.

Insider Activity

In other Linde news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 6,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.62, for a total value of $3,117,142.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,786,289.30. This represents a 31.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.74, for a total value of $1,163,545.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,662. This trade represents a 65.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

