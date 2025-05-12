Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,558 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Zumiez by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 115,377 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 58,848 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Zumiez by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 375,422 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Zumiez during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zumiez by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 691,879 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after buying an additional 172,362 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Zumiez by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,666 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.
Zumiez Stock Down 2.1%
ZUMZ opened at $12.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.80. Zumiez Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $31.37. The company has a market cap of $235.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.93.
About Zumiez
Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.
