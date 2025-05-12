Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Shares of KRC stock opened at $31.64 on Monday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $43.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $270.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.90 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 18.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Insider Transactions at Kilroy Realty

In related news, EVP John Osmond sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $140,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,484.48. This represents a 24.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Angela M. Aman purchased 2,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,153.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,153.65. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

