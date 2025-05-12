Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Takes $256,000 Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 51,977.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,139,000 after buying an additional 1,347,775 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 978,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,347,000 after purchasing an additional 439,281 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $15,778,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $9,268,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,198,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,503,000 after purchasing an additional 105,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

AMPH opened at $24.11 on Monday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $53.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $116,521.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,377.02. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,231 shares of company stock worth $142,752. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMPH shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

