Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Has $227,000 Position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Sprinklr by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CXM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sprinklr from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. William Blair downgraded shares of Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

NYSE:CXM opened at $8.01 on Monday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average is $8.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sprinklr news, Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 26,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $241,771.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 968,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,985,879.68. This trade represents a 2.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 30.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

