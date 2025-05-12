Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Purchases 514 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APOG. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Singular Research raised shares of Apogee Enterprises to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $40.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $873.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.04. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.45 and a 12-month high of $87.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $345.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

