Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Shares Acquired by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,290 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIFI. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 221,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Gulf Island Fabrication alerts:

Gulf Island Fabrication Stock Performance

Shares of GIFI stock opened at $6.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $98.48 million, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.26. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $7.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gulf Island Fabrication ( NASDAQ:GIFI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $40.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.50 million. Gulf Island Fabrication had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gulf Island Fabrication from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GIFI

Gulf Island Fabrication Profile

(Free Report)

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company provides maintenance, repair, construction, scaffolding, coatings, welding enclosures, and other specialty services on offshore platforms, inland structures, and industrial facilities; services required to connect production equipment and service modules, and equipment on offshore platforms; project management and commissioning services; hookup services; and civil construction and staffing services to the industrial and energy sectors, as well as undertakes municipal and drainage projects, including pump stations, levee reinforcement, bulkheads, and other public works.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.