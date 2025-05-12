Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Invests $245,000 in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of IHI stock opened at $60.72 on Monday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $52.90 and a 1 year high of $65.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.90 and its 200-day moving average is $60.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.92.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

