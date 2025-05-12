XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Shares Sold by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC decreased its position in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of XOMA worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of XOMA by 300.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 8,447 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in XOMA by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in XOMA by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in XOMA during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in XOMA by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at XOMA

In other XOMA news, CIO Bradley Sitko purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.70 per share, with a total value of $49,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,611.50. This trade represents a 65.68% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Limber purchased 17,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $452,679.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,065.76. The trade was a -1,271.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 29,312 shares of company stock worth $735,061 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Stock Down 1.0%

XOMA stock opened at $24.19 on Monday. XOMA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.89.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 million. XOMA had a negative net margin of 151.34% and a negative return on equity of 24.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XOMA Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of XOMA in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

